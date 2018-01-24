Maple Leaf Short Duration 2017 Flow-Through Limited Partnership - National & Quebec Class: Maple Leaf Short Duration 2017 Flow-Through Limited Partnership National Class & Quebec Class Rollover Transaction Completed January 23, 2018

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Maple Leaf Short Duration 2017 Flow-Through Limited Partnership - National Class and Quebec Class (the 'Partnership') is pleased to announce that on January 23, 2018 the Partnership completed its rollover transaction whereby the assets of the Partnership were transferred to the Maple Leaf Resource Class (CDO103) mutual fund (the 'Resource Mutual Fund') in exchange for Series A shares of the Resource Mutual Fund.

National Class (CUISP: 56532W108) Rollover Details

The final net asset value per National Class Partnership unit was $14.76151. Series A shares of the Resource Mutual Fund were issued at a net asset value of $4.25857 each. Accordingly, each holder of National Class Partnership units received 3.46631 Resource Mutual Fund shares for each National Class Partnership unit held.

Quebec Class (CUSIP: 56532W207) Rollover Details

The final net asset value per Quebec Class Partnership unit was $19.12072. Series A Resource Mutual Fund shares were issued at a net asset value of $4.25857 each. Accordingly, each holder of Quebec Class Partnership units received 4.48994 Resource Mutual Funds shares for each Quebec Class Partnership unit held.

Resource Mutual Fund shares will be deposited into investors' brokerage accounts and investors may elect to switch fee free into the Maple Leaf Income Class (CDO102) mutual fund (the 'Income Mutual Fund'). The mandate of the Income Mutual Fund is to achieve capital preservation, lower volatility, long term growth and income.

Investors should note:

Transactions and switches may only be executed once the dealer has processed the rollover transaction and the Resource Mutual Fund shares show in your account. It typically takes 2-5 days for dealers to process the rollover transaction.

The shares of both the Resource Mutual Fund and Income Mutual Fund are qualified investments for RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs, DPSPs, RDSPs, and TFSAs.

There will be no fees charged for switches to the Income Mutual Fund.

Redeeming the Resource Mutual Fund shares for cash will incur a capital gain tax liability.

Please contact your Investment Advisor for advice and assistance should you wish to switch to the Income Mutual Fund.

