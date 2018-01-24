The global gas analyzers marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006129/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gas analyzers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global gas analyzers market segmentation by end-user and geography

Technavio's report on the global gas analyzers market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, which includes oil and gas, chemical, healthcare, power generation, food and beverage, and others. As projected in 2017, over 29% of the market share originated from the oil and gas segment. Gas analyzers find application in the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry. They are used in tracing gas purity, perform contamination analysis, compositional analysis, and hydrocarbon analysis.

Based on geography, the global gas analyzers market has been segmented into the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. As of 2017, more than 37% of the market share came from EMEA.

"EMEA is expected to witness an increase in its market share, owing to the adoption of gas analyzers in the cement and water and wastewater treatment industries. The region will also witness an increase in investments from the food and beverage sector which augurs well for the growth of the market," says a senior analyst from Technavio for automation research.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Gas analyzers market: competitive vendor landscape

The global gas analyzers market is highly fragmented with the presence of many regional and international players. There are some financially strong players such as ABB, Emerson Electric, Fuji Electric, General Electric, which have high brand value and are diversified into other markets as well, whereas other vendors such as ENERAC are purely into the gas analyzers market. The major players are trying to differentiate their products on price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rising production of shale gas

Increased plant safety and associated regulations and mandates

Market trends:

Emerging sensor technology

Wireless gas detectors gaining commercial acceptance

Get a sample copy of the global gas analyzers market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automation research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006129/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com