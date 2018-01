DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Texas Instruments (TXN) continue to see significant weakness in late-day trading on Wednesday. Texas Instruments is currently down by 8.4 percent after ending the previous session at a record closing high.



The initial sell-off by Texas Instruments came even though the chip maker reported fourth quarter results that matched analyst estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX