Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) today announced that it plans to report its third quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, before the market opens. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.investors.michaelkors.com.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until February 14, 2018. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 2891593. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain on the website for 90 days.

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and apparel as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Michael Kors Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KORS.

