

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $700 million, or $0.88 per share. This was higher than $491 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $3.44 billion. This was up from $3.08 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $700 Mln. vs. $491 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $3.44 Bln vs. $3.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%



