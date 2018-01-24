The global Rochelle salt marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006188/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global Rochelle salt market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global Rochelle salt market by applications such as in the F&B industry, electroplating, pharmaceuticals, and others. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free Viewour latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: increasing investments in the F&B industry

Rochelle salt, also known as potassium sodium tartrate, is a vital component used in the F&B industry. It is used as a precipitant in protein crystallography and an ingredient in biuret reagent to measure the concentration of protein. In addition to its function as an additive, it is also used for manufacturing pectin and gelatins.

"The global F&B industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, and this will have a direct impact on the global Rochelle salt market. Manufacturers focus on increasing production speed and output, and competitive pricing is expected to be one of the key factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing popularity of piezoelectric roads

Piezoelectric materials generate electrical current when flexed or subjected to stress. This is known as the Piezoelectric effect. The material generates an alternating current voltage when put under pressure or vibration. Piezoelectricity is recognized as clean energy. In the US, numerous projects are undertaken to generate renewable technologies. In 2016, the California Energy Commission (CEC) granted USD 2 million for R&D activities and tests to establish the efficacy of piezoelectric materials in roads. Similarly, in India, smart roads or smart highways have been gaining ground.

Market challenge: low profitability due to the presence of many unorganized players

India, China, and other developing countries have major unorganized players that supply Rochelle salt in APAC. The presence of many unorganized manufacturers and suppliers in this region has had a high impact on the global market. Vendors focus on imports from the major developed countries where Rochelle salt is manufactured. Developed countries such as the US, Japan, and Germany are the major producers of Rochelle salt. In APAC, vendors depend on suppliers for raw materials, which poses a challenge to the manufacturers of Rochelle salt.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the companies in the market

BEANTOWN CHEMICAL

Hach

Merck

Novarina

Pahí

Tártaros Gonzalo Castelló

Get a sample copy of the global Rochelle salt market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing specialty chemicals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006188/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com