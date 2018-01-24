

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian Medical Systems (VAR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $98.4 million, or $1.06 per share. This was up from $47.5 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $678.5 million. This was up from $601.5 million last year.



Varian Medical Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $98.4 Mln. vs. $47.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 107.2% -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 112.0% -Revenue (Q1): $678.5 Mln vs. $601.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.24 to $4.36



