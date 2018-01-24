

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $182 million, or $1.18 per share. This was lower than $443 million, or $2.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $3.16 billion. This was up from $3.06 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $182 Mln. vs. $443 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -58.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $2.73 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -56.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $3.16 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.3%



