The latest market research report by Technavio on the global rugged devices marketpredicts a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global rugged devices market by product (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors), by ruggedness (semi-rugged devices, fully rugged devices, and ultra-rugged devices), by end-user (military and defense and industrial), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global rugged devices market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Fall in ASPs of rugged devices: a major market driver

In 2017, the rugged mobile computers segment dominated the market by occupying over 59% share

The Americas dominated the global rugged devices market with over 50% share in 2017

Datalogic, Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies, and Panasonic are the leading players in the market

Fall in ASPs of rugged devices is one of the major factors driving the global rugged devices market. One of the major challenges faced by market vendors was the low order quantity owing to high initial investments. However, due to increased awareness and growing use, the ASPs of rugged devices are expected to fall over the forecast period, which augurs well for the growth of the market.

Americas: largest rugged devices market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global rugged devices market in the Americas followed by EMEA and APAC. The market share of APAC is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to increasing manufacturing activities in the region.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on computing devices "Initially rugged devices were adopted in developed nations in the Americas and Europe. However, these devices are now gaining popularity in developing nations such as Indonesia, China, and India. Manufacturers are targeting large enterprises and government organizations in emerging markets."

Competitive vendor landscape

The leading players such Datalogic, Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies, and Panasonic are focusing on factors such as quality, price, innovation and regulatory compliance to develop rugged devices. The market is highly fragmented but is expected to move towards being more concentrated by the end of the forecast period. There is a high potential for growth in the emerging economies, and market players are expected to shift their focus towards these markets during the 2018-2022.

