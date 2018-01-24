

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legg Mason Inc. (LM) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $149.2 million, or $1.58 per share. This was higher than $51.4 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $793.1 million. This was up from $715.2 million last year.



Legg Mason Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $149.2 Mln. vs. $51.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 190.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.58 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 216.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q3): $793.1 Mln vs. $715.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.9%



