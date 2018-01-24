TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/18 -- Brompton Financial Services Inc. ("BFSI") of 181 Bay Street, Suite 2930, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3 has acquired 500,000 common shares of Brompton Corp. ("Brompton") on January 24, 2018 for $59,550 (or $0.1191 per common share), which is approximately 19.81% of the total outstanding common shares of Brompton. Prior to the transaction, BFSI owned 3.44% of the common shares of Brompton and as a result BFSI now owns 23.25% of the common shares of Brompton. The transaction was made in reliance on the private agreement take-over bid exemption contained in section 4.2(1) of National Instrument 62-104 and results from a purchase in the ordinary course of BFSI's investment activities and it may purchase or sell other securities of Brompton in the future depending on market conditions and other factors material to its investment decisions.

