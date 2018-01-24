Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION ESTABLISHES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP ROLE TO DRIVE COMMERCIAL EXCELLENCE AND GROWTH; NEW PRESIDENT, GENERAL DIRECTOR, MEXICO NAMED

WESTCHESTER, Ill., January 24, 2018 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, today announced the establishment of a new executive leadership role focused on commercial excellence that will align related functions to deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive growth.

Larry Fernandes has been promoted to senior vice president and chief commercial officer, effective March 1, 2018. Now president and general director, Mexico, Fernandes will have executive oversight for Ingredion's global key account program and corporate marketing function, as well as a newly established global role focused on the customer experience. He will become a member of the executive leadership team and is expected to be elected by the board of directors at its February meeting.

Fernandes joined the company in 1990 as a technical sales representative in Canada. He since has held several positions of increasing responsibility in the sales and commercial areas in the United States and Canada, including vice president and general manager for the U.S./Canada business. He was appointed general manager for Mexico in 2013. Fernandes holds a degree in chemical engineering with a minor in accounting from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

Rob Ritchie will be succeeding Fernandes in Mexico as president and general director on March 1. Ritchie, currently vice president, commercial, U.S./Canada, will have full management responsibility for all aspects of business operations in Mexico.

Ritchie has been with Ingredion for more than 20 years, starting his career in Canada as an area director. He has since held roles of increasing responsibility within the U.S./Canada sales organization. Ritchie holds a master's degree in business administration from Loyola University in Chicago and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Lakehead University, Ontario, Canada.

"Larry will be an outstanding addition to our executive team and is ideally suited to shape and drive the newly established commercial excellence function. Larry possesses excellent commercial instincts and business acumen, and he understands the importance of Ingredion's go-to-market function to create and deliver value for customers. I am confident that under Larry's leadership, Ingredion's delivery of outstanding products and services to customers will only be enhanced.

"Equally Rob is well prepared to lead Ingredion's Mexican business. He has a deep understanding of both our core and specialties businesses and has played a key role in growing Ingredion's U.S. and Canada businesses over the last four years. I expect a seamless transition as Rob assumes his new role," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion CEO.

ABOUT INGREDION

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider with 2016 revenues close to $6 billion. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

