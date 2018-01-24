

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $12 million, or $0.05 per share. This was lower than $142 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $631 million. This was up from $586 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $12 Mln. vs. $142 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -91.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.05 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -90.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $631 Mln vs. $586 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $635 - $665 Mln



