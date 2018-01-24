The global shaft couplings marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006216/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global shaft couplings market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global shaft couplings market by product (flexible couplings and rigid couplings), and by end-user (oil and gas industry, mining and minerals industry, power industry, and others). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: increasing focus on generating power from renewables

The demand for energy is growing around the globe owing to various factors such as the rise in population, increasing urbanization, and growth in manufacturing and industries. To cater to this demand for energy, there is an increase in focus on oil exploration activities and the generation of renewable energy. Such activities will lead to an increase in demand for shaft couplings during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: development of smart couplings with multiple features

Industries are moving towards smart solutions in all fields to provide excellence and convenience in the process of product development, manufacturing and operations. Keep in tune with this trend, coupling manufacturers involved in offering automated solutions, which include smart couplings with multiple features.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation research, "Smart couplings with the aid of tools such as sensors and IoT, help in precise sensing of errors. The installation of such advanced couplings helps to enhance the life of industrial machinery and ensures greater safety of industrial workers."

Geographical segmentation: EMEA to dominate the market

EMEA dominated the global shaft coupling market with 42% share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the prominence of the oil and gas, mining and minerals, automotive, and food and beverage industries in the region. The market will be driven further by the replacement activities in the industrial sector and the growth of the mining and minerals industry in Africa.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the contributors in the market

Altra Industrial Motion

Rexnord

SKF

Timken

Tsubakimoto Chain

Voith

The global shaft couplings market consists of numerous vendors, contributing to a market size of close to USD 20 billion in 2017. The market is witnessing the growth of high-quality, regulatory compliant products. The vendors in this market compete based on factors such as brand, labor, technology, and R&D activities.

Get a sample copy of the global shaft couplings market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automation research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006216/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com