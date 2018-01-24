

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $359 million, or $0.99 per share. This was lower than $550 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.61 billion. This was up from $2.36 billion last year.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $359 Mln. vs. $550 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $1.40 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.6%



