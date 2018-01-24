

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $392 million, or $4.10 per share. This was lower than $431 million, or $4.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.93 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $5.70 billion. This was up from $5.66 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $392 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.0% -EPS (Q4): $4.10 vs. $4.33 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.3% -Analysts Estimate: $3.93 -Revenue (Q4): $5.70 Bln vs. $5.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.50 - $15.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX