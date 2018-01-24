

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $63.7 million, or $0.70 per share. This was up from $59.5 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $511.7 million. This was up from $483.5 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $63.7 Mln. vs. $59.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $511.7 Mln vs. $483.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



