The global steering robot marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006218/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global steering robot market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global steering robot market by application (testing and autonomous driving), and by type (cars and buses and trucks. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: emphasis on vehicular safety regulations

There has been an increased emphasis on devising regulations that ensure the use of advanced technology to enhance vehicle safety. While standard vehicles must meet certain criteria to attain ratings, self-driving or automated cars are expected to have separate legislation for exploitation of their full potential. For instance, developments in Autonomous Emergency Braking are being proposed to address cross-junction, head-on and reversing accidents. The forecast period is expected to witness a revision in the Euro NCAP regulations to ensure safety ratings complement developments and reward higher performance.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: integration of test equipment with steering robots

The forecast period will also see automotive manufacturers and OEMs investing in steering robots along with other automotive test equipment to improve their design process. For instance, due to the mandatory fitment of ESC systems to cars, manufacturers are increasing their investment in advanced testing equipment.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for robotics research, "A major vendor in the automotive test equipment market VBOX is providing equipment that is suitable for conducting sine with dwell tests without any ride height sensors or accelerometers. They can be integrated with steering robots for adhering to standards such as FMVSS126 and ECE R13H."

Geographical segmentation: EMEA to dominate the market

The global steering robot market is mainly concentrated in EMEA, which dominated the market with a share of over 40% in 2017. Countries like Germany, UK, France, Italy, and the Netherlands are the major revenue generators in the region. The APAC region with key markets such as China and India held the second highest market share of close to 36%. Australia and South Korea will bolster demand for steering robots during the forecast period with the emergence of local vendors and growing emphasis on automotive testing and R&D.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Leading contributors in the market

AB Dynamics

RMS Dynamics Test Systems

Stahle

VEHICO

The global steering robot market is highly concentrated, with vendors in the market competing based on factors such as the technology, research and developmental activities, brand, and labor. Vendors in the programmable steering controllers market are also differentiating their products based on factors such as the quality, innovation, price, and regulatory compliance.

Get a sample copy of the global steering robot market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing robotics research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006218/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com