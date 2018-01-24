BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the top iron ore suppliers in Australia

Iron ore is one of the most vital raw materials in the production of steel across developing countries. In Australia, iron ore is one of the country's highest exported products, thanks to its ample iron ore reserves, and advanced iron ore mining industry. As the global demand for iron ore continues to grow alongside with the surging steel production around the world, Australia's iron ore sourcing market is expected to be more competitive the ever before. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top iron ore producers, suppliers, and exporters in Australia and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and hassle-free. Connect and network with Australia's leading iron ore companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level!

Why Connect with Companies from Australia's Iron Ore Market?

Australia has been well-acknowledged as the leader in the global iron ore market when it comes to iron ore production and exports, accounting for 37% of global production and 52% of global iron ore exports. Meanwhile, Australia also has the largest iron ore reserves in the world, with 52 billion tonnes of iron ore reserve as of January 2017, accounting for 30.1% of the world's total. Since there is no major steel production in Australia, the iron ore industry in Australia has been established as an export-orientated sector with around 85-90% of iron ore production exported every year. Currently, China is the largest market for Australian iron ore suppliers and the export of iron ore from Australia to China is growing strongly year on year. The success of leading iron ore suppliers in Australia will inevitably continue to flourish over the next few years, and so does the business opportunities in Australia's iron ore market.

Rio Tinto

Pepinnini Minerals Ltd

BHP Billiton

