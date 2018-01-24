SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, is hosting a webinar titled 'Is Advanced Analytics Shaping the Way Procurement Teams Will Look at Data?' on February 7th and 8th. The 45-minute webinar will also include a Q&A session, allowing attendees to put questions to their team of sourcing experts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005774/en/

SpendEdge to Host a Webinar on the Role of Advanced Analytics in Shaping the Way Procurement Teams Utilize Data (Graphic: Business Wire)

The procurement department is considered to be the backbone of businesses across various sectors. However, the rapidly occurring technological advancements and digital transformations have changed the way businesses conduct themselves. It is now entirely possible for procurement teams to deal with new digital opportunities. Also, data analytics will continue to have considerable insinuations in the field of procurement, helping firms generate meaningful insights that drive strategic business decisions.

This webinar aims to deliver organizations an overview of advanced data analytics capabilities and how it helps companies to store and process large volumes of data. It also helps them gain actionable business insights in real-time. The event will offer valuable information, which will benefit the entire procurement team including the procurement managers, VP sales, sales directors, and procurement officers.

Main topics to be covered in this webinar:

What are predictive, prescriptive analytics, and advanced data analytics?

Explore how predictive analytics helps achieve efficiency in the procurement process lifecycle

Key non-procurement areas where advanced analytics could add significant value

Insights on successfully setting up a best-in-class advanced analytics strategy

Follow our simple and free registration procedure to join the webinar:

For North America Audience:

Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7759659665262460675 Webinar ID 823-643-339 Date and Time Thu, Feb 8, 2018 10:00 AM 10:45 AM CST Duration 45 mins

For EMEA Audience:

Registration link https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3944437879763507971 Webinar ID 931-177-579 Date and Time Wed, Feb 7, 2018 10:00 AM 10:45 AM GMT Duration 45 mins

Speakers' Profiles:

Sanya works with the Sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. She has experience working in various sectors such as Media, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, and Industrial Services in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, and quantitative market modeling, etc.

Yatheesh works with the Sourcing team in the Bangalore office of Infiniti Research. He has 10+ years of cumulative experience in Finance, Strategic Sourcing, Procurement. He has worked with clients in Industrial Services, Media, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences industries in the areas of procurement benchmarking, strategic sourcing, contract management, etc. Before joining Infiniti, Yatheesh worked at Harsco Corporation, Beroe Consulting, and Quantitative Limited. Yatheesh has a Master's degree in International Business and Finance and a Bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124005774/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com