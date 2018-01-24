Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) shares.

On October 17, 2017, the initial public offering ("IPO") was priced at $24.00 per ADS. Then, on or about October 18, 2017, Qudian Inc filed the final prospectus for the IPO, which forms part of the Registration Statement. That same day, Qudian Inc ADSs began trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol NYSE: QD. Shares of Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) reached as high as $34.90 per share on October 19, 2017. Since then, NYSE: QD shares lost significant value and declined to as low as $11.33 per share on December 6, 2017.

On December 12, 2017, a securities class action lawsuit was filed Qudian Inc - ADR over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements in the IPO's Registration Statement by failing to disclose that Qudian's loan collection practices were materially deficient and/or nonexistent as the Company treated bad loans as welfare, and that Qudian's data systems and procedures were materially inadequate to safeguard sensitive borrower data against breach, and that breaches had occurred.

