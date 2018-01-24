

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) announced the company now expects fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $2.96 to $3.10 - based on an effective tax rate (ETR) of 25%. (Previous guidance was $2.80 - $2.94 based on an ETR of 29%.). The company continues to expect sales of $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion.



The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share payable to stockholders of record as of February 6, 2018, with a payment date of February 13, 2018.



