

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $91.4 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $64.6 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 26.1% to $479 million. This was up from $380 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $91.4 Mln. vs. $64.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q4): $479 Mln vs. $380 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 26.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 - $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $460 Mln - $490 Mln



