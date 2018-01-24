When knowledge is power, you ought to know more about your power. The marriage between straightforward access to big data, and harnessing the value of IOT (the internet of things) is here and available today.

Woodlawn, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2018) - American Energy Services, a Baltimore-based company with national reach, announced today, the company's launch of the American Energy Services Advanced Monitoring System.



This newly introduced system leverages the patented EnergyFlow software, and allows clients to self-monitor energy performance for any mix of electric, gas, water, HVAC or solar applications. With real-time monitoring, EnergyFlow has established itself as the standard in energy management and verification, and is at the heart of this new monitoring solution.



The AES Advanced Monitoring System enables qualification of LEED Measurement & Verification points. Meaningful graphics, analysis based text/email alerts, and detailed reporting provide interpretation and solutions, not just details. The system offers:



· Real-time monitoring

· Web-based access to energy performance

· Display of carbon footprint

· Includes customizable performance alerts

· Provides Energy Star and national average comparisons, and trending reports



"For our customers, understanding their energy usage and having real-time comparisons to established standards, is the quickest way to make informed business decisions. Today, we are helping our cstomers see their energy costs through a different lens," said Jim Caprara, president and CEO of American Energy Services.



For more than 15 years American Energy Services has been a trusted provider of audits and energy solutions. The Advanced Monitoring System is the most innovative product in IoT real-time, web-based energy and water monitoring. The SaaS based technology solution helps reduce energy and water usage, optimizes performance of renewable energy systems, and reduces the carbon footprint for customers across commercial/retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors.



With experience in high efficiency lighting, intelligent controls, energy monitoring and EV, AES offers a complete portfolio and turnkey installation, as well as both proprietary and industry financing, and non-profit grant options.



For more information regarding American Energy Services, products, services, and the Advanced Energy Monitoring System, go to www.AEServices.us



More about AES, and a 30-second video, click HERE.



Media Contact:

AES Sales and Marketing

410-533-3726

kkutner@aeservices.us