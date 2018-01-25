$274.8 Million Global Cryotherapy Market 2018-2022 - Limited Availability of Cryotherapy Techniques and Lack of Awareness

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cryotherapy Market by Product (Cryosurgery Devices, Localized Cryotherapy Devices, Cryochambers), Application (Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Recovery), End User (Hospitals, Cryotherapy Centers), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryotherapy market is projected to reach USD 274.8 Million by 2022 from USD 180 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of this market are increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures; growing incidence of cancer and cardiac conditions; technological advancements in cryotherapy equipment; and growing popularity in the beauty, wellness, and fitness industries. On the other hand, hazardous effects of cryogenic gases and stringent regulatory approvals could be challenging factors for this market.

Based on application, the cryotherapy market is segmented into surgical applications; pain management; and recovery, health, & beauty. The surgical applications segment is further categorized into oncology, cardiology, dermatology, and other surgical applications (gynecology, rheumatology, podiatry, and urology). The surgical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as rising incidence of cancer and cardiac conditions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Factors such as rapid growth in geriatric population in Japan, booming medical tourism and healthcare reforms in China, and increasing cancer incidences in India are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the cryotherapy market include Medtronic (Ireland), Galil Medical (US), CooperSurgical (US), Impact Cryotherapy (US), and Zimmer MedizinSysteme (Germany).

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Growing Incidence of Cancer and Cardiac Conditions

Technological Advancements in Cryotherapy Equipment

Growing Popularity in the Beauty, Wellness, and Fitness Industries

Restraint



Hazardous Effects of Cryogenic Gases

Opportunity



Growing Research on Unexplored Medical Conditions

Challenges



Limited Availability of Cryotherapy Techniques and Lack of Awareness

Regulatory Approvals

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Cryotherapy Market, by Product



7 Cryotherapy Market, by Application



8 Cryotherapy Market, by End User



9 Cryotherapy Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Brymill Cryogenic Systems

Coopersurgical (A Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies)

Cryoconcepts LP

ERBE Elektromedizin

Galil Medical (A Subsidiary of BTG Plc)

Impact Cryotherapy

Kriosystem Life

Medtronic

Metrum Cryoflex

Professional Products

US Cryotherapy

Zimmer Medizinsysteme

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w34btc/274_8_million?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716