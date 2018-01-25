$7.9 Billion Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market 2018-2022 - Market Challenged by Low Availability of Skilled Workforce

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market by Component (Solution & Service), Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), End-User (Telecom Operator & Enterprise), Use Cases (LTE, Volte, & VoWiFi; BWA, IoT & M2M) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market is expected to grow from USD 968.9 million in 2017 to USD 7,975.3 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52.4% during the forecast period.

The global growth of network infrastructure, increase in LTE mobile subscribers, and lower in Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and Operational Expenditure (OpEx) are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the vEPC market. However, reluctance in transiting from legacy infrastructure to virtualization may hinder the market growth of the vEPC market.

The cloud deployment type is one of most effective technologies that impact every line of business. Enterprises and telecom operators are adopting cloud-based vEPC solutions at a rapid pace due to the wide range of features, such as reliability, scalability, flexibility, and low costs. The cloud-based vEPC design offers distributed, stateless, and clustered elements, resulting in better performance and availability. The overall adoption of cloud-based solutions is in its nascent stage and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

MNOs are utilizing vEPC solution on their mobile core network to deliver the LTE, Voice over LTE (VoLTE), and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service for mobile subscribers. The virtualizing core network is very economical for operators compared to traditional EPC solutions. Additionally, VoWiFi also functions on same mobile core network as VoLTE. Mobile operators are delivering WiFi calling service to customers in low network coverage area. Several operators have deployed vEPC to extend VoLTE and VoWiFi services for customers across the globe, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

In terms of growth rate, APAC will be growing at the highest growth rate. Mobile operators in Japan, South Korea, and China are the early adopters of the vEPC solution. For example, SK Telecom, SoftBank, and China Mobile have implemented virtualized network components on their network for VoLTE, IoT, and Machine to Machine (M2M) communication. Majority of operators and enterprises in the APAC region are still using traditional EPC solution and wave is expected to shift towards vEPC solutions.

1. Affirmed Networks (US)

2. Ericsson (Sweden)

3. Huawei Technologies (China)

4. Mavenir (US)

5. ZTE Corporation (China)

6. Athonet (Italy)

7. Cisco Systems(US)

8. NEC Corporation (Japan)

9. Nokia Corporation (Finland)

10. Samsung (South Korea)



11. ExteNet Systems (US)

12. Telrad Networks (Israel)

13. Core Network Dynamics (Germany)



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Minimization of Capex and Opex

Increasing LTE Mobile Subscribers and Penetration of Smartphones

Growing Network Infrastructure Across the Globe

Restraints



Reluctancy in Transiting from the Legacy Infrastructure to Virtualized Infrastructure

Opportunities



Emergence of IoT and M2M

Prominence of 5G

Challenges



Low Availability of Skilled Workforce

Security Concerns

