Yogacharya Amit Dev Ji Brings Peace and Health to China Through Mahaprabhu Ji's Yoga

After the Russia camp last year, Yogacharya Amit Dev ji of Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust(SYAAT) has started the new year by taking Mahaprabhu ji's yoga to China, upon invitation from Mary He, Director of Shenzhen Peacock Health Culture Management Co. Ltd. The yoga camp, held from January 6th-8th in the district of Shenzhen under the guidance of Swami Amit Dev (Pradhan Yogacharya) and his yoga teachers - Yogacharya Mayank Goel, Yogacharya Meenakshi Dassand Yogacharya Mousimi Borah -gave attendees a chance to learn about peace and healing through yoga.

Day one of the camp was held at the Green Silver Lake Health Care Garden in Luohu district where 55 yoga teachers were trained along with other participants. On January 7th, sessions were held at Sunny Club, Xiangshan West Street, Nanshan District. It was attended by 78 yoga teachers along with hundreds of people. Both young and old benefitted from the Yoga camp and Swami Amit Dev ji made sure that the asanas were modified to suit both age groups.

Approximately 89 yoga teachers were present along with general yoga practitioners at the Uyoga, Shengmolisi Garden B21, YuLong Road, Longhua New District on January 8th.

The yoga camp in China is a testimony to the vision of yoga masters at Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust to spread the knowledge of yoga throughout the world. Amit Dev Ji is fifth in line in the lineage of yoga gurus in the organisation, preceded by Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev third Guru Gaddi and Yogeshwar Surender Dev Ji Maharaj, the fourth guru.

Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust is famous for its extensive research programmes in yogic health care and meditation. The organisation has 17 state units and 70 district centres in India in addition to centres across the globe where up to 150 patients are treated every day.

Amit Dev Ji has developed an exclusive Yoga Program for Carnoustie Ayurveda & Wellness Resort. Several awards have been awarded to Carnoustie including the Best Resort in India - Wellness category at Today's Travel Awards 2016. Carnoustie Resort is famous for its authentic Yoga & Ayurveda treatments.

With this venture in China, SYAAT & Carnoustie are now stepping into the alternative medicine space.

