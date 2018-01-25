

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The win streak has hit seven sessions now for the China stock market, which has advanced more than 140 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,560-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support offered by solid earnings news and a surge in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the oil companies were tempered by weakness from the insurance stocks and a mixed picture from the properties and financials.



For the day, the index collected 12.97 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 3,559.47 after trading between 3,527.11 and 3,569.49. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 9.94 points or 0.51 percent to end at 1,960.93.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 1.12 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.21 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.20 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.86 percent, China Life shed 0.64 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbles 2.95 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.52 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 3.98 percent, China Vanke picked up 0.37 percent and Gemdale plummeted 2.48 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks failed to sustain an early upward move Wednesday before finishing mixed - although the Dow hit a new record closing high.



The Dow rose 41.31 points or 0.16 percent to 26,252.12, while the NASDAQ slid 45.23 points or 0.61 percent to 7,415.06 and the S&P 500 eased 1.59 points or 0.06 percent to 2,837.54.



The early strength reflected a positive reaction to the latest batch of quarterly earnings news from Abbott Laboratories (ABT), United Technologies (UTX), and Comcast (CMCSA).



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a bigger than expected pullback in existing home sales in December - which came sales jumped to highest rate in nearly eleven years in November.



Crude oil futures extended three-year highs Wednesday, fueled by a weak U.S. dollar and another decline in U.S. oil inventories. March WTI oil climbed $1.14 or 1.8 percent to $65.61/bbl, the highest since December 2014.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX