Polypropylene Market Worth 99.17 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Polypropylene Marketby Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), Application (Injection Molding, Fiber & Raffia, Film & Sheet, and Blow Molding), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets',the market is estimated at USD 75.40 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 99.17 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2022. Properties of polypropylene, such as low density, light weight, high heat resistance, durability, and high clarity make it a suitable material for packaging. Polypropylene is also used in building & construction and electricals & electronics to insulate building wraps and electronics goods.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse119 Market Data Tables And50 Figures Spread Through 154 Pages and In-Depth TOC On"Polypropylene Market"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/Polypropylene-Market-64103589.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Homopolymer type estimated to be the largest type of polypropylene during the forecast period

Homopolymer provides a high strength to weight ratio and is stiffer than copolymer. The excellent chemical resistance and weldability enable the use of the polypropylene homopolymer for many corrosion resistant structures. The common applications of the polypropylene homopolymer are orthotic and prosthetic devices, secondary containments, pump components, and storage tanks.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=64103589

Blow molding is projected to be the fastest-growing application of polypropylene during the forecast period

Consumption of polypropylene in the blow molding application is growing due to the rising demand for packaged food and beverages in emerging countries. Polypropylene is majorly used in the blow molding application due to its ability to withstand elevated temperatures, and it can be easily stream sterilized and has a high melting point. The common applications include water bottles, shampoo bottles, and lubricant/pesticide containers.

Medical is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the Polypropylene Market during the forecast period

Polypropylene has a good mixture of heat resistance and structural properties of polycarbonate, impact resistance of polyester, radiation resistance of polystyrene or Polyethylene (PE), and flexibility or soft feel of flexible polyvinyl chloride. It is highly resistant to cleaning agents, disinfectants, and various solvents which makes it suitable for surgical trays, caddies, and other medical devices. The largest application of polypropylene in medical devices is syringes.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share in the global Polypropylene Market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for polypropylene globally, and China is projected to be the largest market for polypropylene in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Japan, South Korea, and India are other major countries contributing to the growth of the Polypropylene Market in the region. Polypropylene is a low cost material with excellent mechanical properties and moldability. Due to this, there is an increase in the use of polypropylene in applications, such as injection molding, fiber & raffia, film & sheet, and blow molding, which is expected to drive the Polypropylene Market in these countries during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in the Polypropylene Market research report are LyondellBasell (The Netherlands), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), DuPont (US), INEOS (Switzerland), Total S.A. (France), Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), LG Chem (South Korea), and Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=64103589

Browse Related Reports

Top 10 Plastics Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Expanded Polystyrene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride), Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Electronics & Consumer, Textile) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-10-plastics-market-91494156.html



Medical Plastics Market by Type (PVC, PP, Engg, Plastics, PE, PS, Silicones), Application (Implants, Disposables, Drug Delivery Devices, Syringes, Diagnostic Instruments, Catheters, Surgical Instruments), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-plastics-market-83738633.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets