

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Sam's Club, a division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT), is restructuring its product-purchasing team, marking the second big shake-up for Sam's Club this month.



A spokeswoman reportedly said the warehouse club retailer will consolidate what had been six buying roles into three: merchant, senior merchant and divisional merchandise manager. The reshuffle, effective February 3, will not result in a loss of jobs.



The move comes less than two weeks after Sam's closed 63 locations following a review of operations at the chain.



