

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Garosugil will open in Seoul on Saturday, bringing Apple's products, in-store programming and services together for South Korean customers to experience for the first time all in one place, Apple said.



The company noted that South of the Han River, in the heart of the Gangnam area, the store's 25-foot glass facade invites visitors in from the tree-lined street, where interior trees mirror those outside, blurring the lines between the street and store.



'We're thrilled to open a new home for our customers in the vibrant city of Seoul and we look forward to continuing to grow in Korea,' said Angela Ahrendts, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.



Apple noted that the store features its full line of products and a curated collection of accessories. Lining each side of the store are Avenues, inspired by window displays along a shopping street, which have interactive displays for visitors to get hands-on with third-party products and accessories dedicated to music, home, coding and more. Through the Apple Store app, customers can also explore products, shop and register for Today at Apple sessions.



