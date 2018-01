SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said that it will unveil the next generation of Galaxy devices, dubbed the Galaxy S9, during the Mobile World Congress on February 25 in Barcelona.



The new models will hit the market just months after Apple Inc.'s iPhone X, the main competitor to the high-end Samsung smartphone.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX