

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.(GOOGL, GOOG) said that it launched a cybersecurity business called Chronicle LLC.



The company plans to sell cybersecurity services to other companies. Chronicle Chief Executive Stephen Gillett, a former executive at antivirus-software firm Symantec Corp. SYMC, said Chronicle would help companies better use their data to improve security.



'We want to 10x the speed and impact of security teams' work by making it much easier, faster and more cost-effective for them to capture and analyze security signals that have previously been too difficult and expensive to find,' he said in a blog post. Chronicle plans to leverage Alphabet's technology to help companies run analyses faster and store larger amounts of data to recognize patterns.



