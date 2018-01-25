ODEM Hires Michael Zargham | Expert Data Engineer

CHIASSO, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ODEM.IO, creator of the On-Demand Education Marketplace hires Michael Zargham, Ph.D. as Chief Systems Engineer.

Dr. Zargham, a specialist in data-driven decision systems with more than a decade of relevant experience will spearhead system-level design for ODEM.IO's blockchain-based economic model and the ODEM Token. He plans to leverage the capabilities of his BlockScience research team to analyze and validate the system data, once launched.

"We're very excited to welcome Michael to ODEM.IO's core development team. Dr. Zargham is ideally suited to the role because of his extensive background in crafting architecture for artificial intelligence systems and token economics."Richard Maaghul, CEO - ODEM.io

ODEM.IO is creating a collaborative, interactive platform empowering student engagement with top academics worldwide to create high-quality onsite educational experiences at reasonable costs.

The ODEM.IO platform utilizes blockchain technology combined with artificial intelligence to streamline the organization and delivery of academic experiences that have traditionally been plagued by inefficiencies and tedious routines.

"The goal is to combine the power of blockchain to coordinate multiple parties' commitments with the ability of AI to discover a set of commitments that maximizes mutual value to create a fair-and-efficient platform for anyone to access in-person education," Dr. Zargham shared.

"ODEM.IO's economic model andtoken system will be based on the Discount Token Framework, a collaborative research effort with Sweetbridge Foundation, Inc.," Dr. Zargham explained.

Dr. Zargham founded BlockScience, a mathematical engineering company whose techniques are derived from decision science and game theory.

The ODEM Token will be an exchangeable digital token that will ease cross-border payments and encourage professors to align their course offerings with students' changing needs.

ODEM.IO owes its inspiration to Cambridge, Massachusetts-based partner company Excelorators Inc., and its experience in crafting educational experiences for international students and foreign executives at top universities and corporate campuses.

Excelorators, which has an office in San Francisco, has a network of more than 200 professors and education industry service providers to spearhead adoption of the ODEM.IO platform.

The platform, which aspires to become the Airbnb of international education, launches its public crowdsale on Feb. 17, 2018. Stay tuned for details.

