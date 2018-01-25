sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

BELIMO Holding AG / BELIMO Holding AG: Broad sales growth in the 2017 financial year . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Belimo Group can look back on a good financial year. Sales increased significantly in all major markets.

In Swiss francs, net sales rose by 8.7 percent to CHF 579.9 million. In currency-adjusted terms, this equals total growth of 8.2 percent. Adjusted for currencies, sales in the Europe market region grew by 8.1, in the Americas by 6.9 and in Asia Pacific by 13.1 percent. Air and water applications rose by 7.4 percent and 9.4 percent respectively in local currencies.

Net sales by market regions

in CHF 1,0002017%Growth
in local
currencies
in %		2016%
Europe 280,834 48 8.1 259,175 49
Americas 226,460 39 6.9 209,957 39
Asia Pacific 72,559 13 13.1 64,518 12
Group579,8531008.2533,650100

Net sales by applications

in CHF 1,0002017%Growth
in local
currencies
in %		2016%
Air 329,602 57 7.4 305,911 57
Water 250,251 43 9.4 227,739 43
Total579,8531008.2533,650100

Detailed information about the 2017 year under review will be disclosed at the Media and Financial Analysts Conference on March 12, 2018.

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.The Company reported sales of CHF 580 million in 2017 and has around 1,600 employees.Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com/investorrelations (http://www.belimo.com/privacy).

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Contact Beat Trutmann, CFO Tel. +41 43 843 62 65
Agenda Publication of Annual Report 2017/
Media and Financial Analysts Conference March 12, 2018
Annual General Meeting 2018 April 9, 2018

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/100133/R/2163475/832250.pdf)


Source: BELIMO Holding AG via Globenewswire

