ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers nominates Roger Gerritzen as member of its Supervisory Board

ForFarmers nominates Roger Gerritzen as member of its Supervisory Board

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') announces that the Supervisory Board ('the Board') has decided to nominate Roger Gerritzen as member of the Board. This nomination will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM') of 26 April 2018. Jan Eggink will step down from the Board as chairman and member at the end of the forthcoming AGM, according to the retirement schedule.

Nomination on recommendation of Coöperatie FromFarmers

The nomination of Roger Gerritzen was made on recommendation by Coöperatie FromFarmers as holder of the priority share in ForFarmers.

Roger Gerritzen (1972) is a director of Coöperatie FromFarmers. He currently also serves as chairman of the board of AgroPolen (agricultural and dairy company in Poland) and he is involved in his family's agricultural business. Previously, he has held various financial and organisational management roles in companies such as Dummen Orange, NXP, Syngenta and Unilever. Furthermore, he was a member of the supervisory board of Genetwister Technologies, an innovative biotech company, until June 2016.

At the end of the forthcoming AGM, one of the members of the Board will succeed Jan Eggink as Chairman.

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers', Lochem, the Netherlands) is an internationally operating feed company that offers total feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. ForFarmers gives its very best "For the Future of Farming": for the continuity of farming and for a financially secure sector that will continue to serve society for generations to come in a sustainable way. By working side-by-side with farmers ForFarmers delivers real benefits: better returns, healthier livestock and greater efficiency. This is achieved by offering tailored and Total Feed solutions and a targeted approach with specialist and expert support.

With sales of approximately 9.3 million tons of feed annually, ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. ForFarmers has 2,273 employees and production facilities in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom. In 2016, revenues amounted to over €2.1 billion.

