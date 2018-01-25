Dr. Bajoghli: Microneedling & Skin Resurfacing treatments available at Skin & Laser Surgery Center

McLean, VA - Dr. Bajoghli and the Skin and Laser Surgery Center of McLean Virginia now offer the latest in skin resurfacing for patients

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Uneven skin texture is a cause of concern for many people, young and older, male and female. Scars, wrinkles, enlarged pores, deep lines, and stretch marks can affect all types of individuals and skin phenotypes.







Dr. Bajoghli understands these concerns and he is pleased to offer Venus Viva targeted skin resurfacing treatments. Over a series of treatment sessions using this leading edge, non-invasive, cosmetic procedure signs of skin damage can be reduced, and the skin's texture and appearance improved regardless of the skin tone or the color of the skin. Patients often notice a smoother, more radiant, and healthier-looking complexion over time. In addition, there is a significant improvement in many acne patients. This procedure also offers minimal to no downtime allowing rapid recovery and return to work.

The Venus Viva operates with tiny pins that deliver heat (through NanoFractional Radio Frequency) into the surface of the skin, which creates micro-dermal wounds, that are then naturally healed by the body. Microneedling repairs visible signs of skin damage with minimal discomfort and is proven to be generally safe and effective for all skin tones including those with skin of color.

Patients who have received Venus Viva treatments from Dr. Bajoghli had improved skin tone and texture, improvement in acne, and overall healthier appearing skin.

Dr. Bajoghli has been active in the practice of dermatology and laser surgery since the completion of his training at the combined Tufts University and Boston University Schools of Medicine and Hospitals. He is double board certified in both Dermatology and Internal Medicine.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines.

Dr. Bajoghli has a flourishing private practice with offices in Mclean and Woodbridge. Dr. Bajoghli has been involved in lecturing other physicians regionally and internationally and teaching medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University in the Department of Dermatology and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Amir A. Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

Woodbridge, VA

2200 Opitz Blvd.

Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

Mclean, VA

1359 Beverly Rd.

2nd Floor

Mclean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

SOURCE: Dr. Bajoghli



