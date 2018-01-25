The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 25.01.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 25.01.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA KYCA XFRA US60921V1017 MONDI PLC UNS.ADR2 LS-,20 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA NEJ XFRA US65441V1017 NINE ENERGY SVC DL -,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N