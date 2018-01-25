

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $327 million, or $0.36 per share. This was higher than $137 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 32.8% to $2.47 billion. This was up from $1.86 billion last year.



STMicroelectronics NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $327 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 138.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 140.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $2.47 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 32.8%



