Getlink (Paris:GET)
At €1.033 billion, revenues for the year 2017 are up by 4% at a constant exchange rate1
- Channel Tunnel Fixed Link
- Revenues from Shuttle Services increased by 3% to €604.1 million
- Eurostar: a record year with 10.3 million passengers (+3%)
- Europorte: revenues up 2% to €118.5 million
Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, stated: "Despite the uncertainties surrounding Brexit, the Group has delivered a 4% growth in revenues and has once again demonstrated the strength and balance of its economic model, no matter the circumstances".
__________
1 All comparisons with 2016 are made using the average 2017 exchange rate of £1=€1.14.
? Fourth quarter 2017: key facts
- Channel Tunnel Fixed Link
- October 2017 was the highest month of October for the Truck Shuttle service with 142,759 vehicles transported, an increase of 5% compared to the month of October 2016.
- Eurotunnel's Truck and Passenger Shuttle services recorded stable traffic during 2017 with, respectively, 1.64 million trucks and 2.6 million passenger vehicles transported despite an unfavorable calendar effect, 2016 being a leap year.
- Rail freight continued its positive trend with 2,012 trains (+12%).
- The ETICA programme, which aims to develop new services has been expanded to include high speed operators which will enable Eurostar to prepare for the launch of its new service to Amsterdam and will encourage other high speed operators to consider further destinations, as identified in the PWC study from December 2013 (Frankfurt, Cologne, Geneva...)
- Europorte and its subsidiaries
- Additional volume growth from major customers in the automobile, chemicals and cereals sectors thanks to the quality of service obtained.
- ElecLink
- Works continue as planned.
? REVENUES: FULL YEAR
|€ million
| 2017
unaudited
| 2016
recalculated*
|Change
| 2016
restated**
|Exchange rate: £1
|€1.140
|€1.140
|€1.216
|Shuttle Services
|604.1
|585.0
|3%
|602.7
|Railway Network
|292.8
|282.0
|4%
|290.9
|Other revenues
|17.6
|13.7
|29%
|14.1
|Sub-total Fixed Link
|914.5
|880.7
|4%
|907.7
|Europorte
|118.5
|115.8
|2%
|115.8
|Revenues
|1,033.0
|996.5
|4%
|1,023.5
? REVENUES: FOURTH QUARTER
|€ million
|
4th quarter
|
4th quarter
|Change
|
4th quarter
|Shuttle Services
|140.1
|135.4
|4%
|135.4
|Railway Network
|73.1
|69.3
|5%
|69.8
|Other revenues
|6.1
|3.1
|97%
|3.2
|Sub-total Fixed Link
|219.3
|207.8
|6%
|208.4
|Europorte
|30.3
|29.2
|3%
|29.3
|Revenues
|249.6
|237.0
|5%
|237.7
|
Average exchange rate for 2017: £1=€1.14
|
Average exchange rate for 2016: £1=€1.216
The Group's consolidated revenues grew to €1.033 billion, an increase of 4% at a constant exchange rate. Getlink continues its growth momentum, after increases of 4% in both 2015 and 2016, and in 2017 has reached a record level of revenues. This is the eighth consecutive year of revenue growth at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.
A. Channel Tunnel Fixed Link Concession
At €914.5 million, revenue for the Fixed Link increased by 4% in 2017.
Revenue from Shuttle Services increased by 3% to €604.1 million compared to 2016 through increased yields.
Revenue from the Railway Network increased by 4% thanks to the good levels of Eurostar traffic.
B. Rail freight operators: Europorte and its subsidiaries
Europorte's revenue increased by 2%, mainly due to additional activity of major customers in the automobile, chemicals and cereals sectors and to the startup of new traffic for customers such as Lhoist Castine and Lafarge.
? FIXED LINK TRAFFIC: FULL YEAR
|2017
|2016
|Change
|Truck Shuttles
|Trucks
|1,637,280
|1,641,638
|0%
|Passenger Shuttles
|Cars
|2,595,247
|2,610,242
|-1%
|Coaches
|51,229
|53,623
|-4%
|High speed trains ²
|Eurostar passengers
|10,300,622
|10,011,337
|3%
|Rail freight trains 3
|Tonnes
|1,219,364
|1,041,294
|17%
|Trains
|2,012
|1,797
|12%
? FIXED LINK TRAFFIC: FOURTH QUARTER
|Q4 2017
|Q4 2016
|Change
|Truck Shuttles
|Trucks
|411,337
|411,582
|0%
|Passenger Shuttles
|Cars
|561,790
|565,144
|-1%
|Coaches
|12,271
|13,566
|-10%
|High speed trains ²
|Eurostar passengers
|2,568,246
|2,462,852
|4%
|Rail freight trains 3
|Tonnes
|309,730
|275,076
|13%
|Trains
|482
|470
|3%
|
1 Includes motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and camper vans.
|
2 Only passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between
|
3 Rail freight services by train operators (DB Schenker on behalf of BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight and
The advantages of the Channel Tunnel, security, reliability, speed, frequency and respect for the environment are still widely appreciated by our customers. The proof is the more than 20 million passengers carried this year.
A. Shuttles Services
- Truck Shuttles: The Truck Shuttle business saw stable volumes for the year, only 4,000 vehicles short of the record set in 2016, and this despite the bad weather at the start of the year in southern Europe which significantly impacted traffic. Le Shuttle Freight has confirmed its position as the leading player in the market with a 39.1% market share for the year.
- Le Shuttle Passenger: Car traffic fell slightly, by -0.6%, to almost 2.6 million vehicles. Le Shuttle's car market share was stable at 54.9% in 2017.
B. Railway Network
- High speed trains: After two years impacted by terrorist attacks, Eurostar recorded an increase in traffic for the year 2017 and, importantly, a new traffic record for the month of December (+1.6% vs December 2016). The upcoming launch of services between London and Amsterdam bodes well for the growth of this traffic through the Tunnel.
- Cross-Channel rail freight saw a significant increase (+12%) in 2017 through the policy of supporting the re-introduction of routes.
The Group's full year results will be published on Wednesday 21st February prior to the opening of trading.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006251/en/
