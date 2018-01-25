Regulatory News:

At €1.033 billion, revenues for the year 2017 are up by 4% at a constant exchange rate1

Channel Tunnel Fixed Link Revenues from Shuttle Services increased by 3% to €604.1 million Eurostar: a record year with 10.3 million passengers (+3%)

Europorte: revenues up 2% to €118.5 million

Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, stated: "Despite the uncertainties surrounding Brexit, the Group has delivered a 4% growth in revenues and has once again demonstrated the strength and balance of its economic model, no matter the circumstances".

__________

1 All comparisons with 2016 are made using the average 2017 exchange rate of £1=€1.14.

? Fourth quarter 2017: key facts

Channel Tunnel Fixed Link October 2017 was the highest month of October for the Truck Shuttle service with 142,759 vehicles transported, an increase of 5% compared to the month of October 2016. Eurotunnel's Truck and Passenger Shuttle services recorded stable traffic during 2017 with, respectively, 1.64 million trucks and 2.6 million passenger vehicles transported despite an unfavorable calendar effect, 2016 being a leap year. Rail freight continued its positive trend with 2,012 trains (+12%). The ETICA programme, which aims to develop new services has been expanded to include high speed operators which will enable Eurostar to prepare for the launch of its new service to Amsterdam and will encourage other high speed operators to consider further destinations, as identified in the PWC study from December 2013 (Frankfurt, Cologne, Geneva...)

Europorte and its subsidiaries Additional volume growth from major customers in the automobile, chemicals and cereals sectors thanks to the quality of service obtained.

ElecLink Works continue as planned.



? REVENUES: FULL YEAR

€ million 2017 unaudited 2016 recalculated* Change 2016 restated** Exchange rate: £1 €1.140 €1.140 €1.216 Shuttle Services 604.1 585.0 3% 602.7 Railway Network 292.8 282.0 4% 290.9 Other revenues 17.6 13.7 29% 14.1 Sub-total Fixed Link 914.5 880.7 4% 907.7 Europorte 118.5 115.8 2% 115.8 Revenues 1,033.0 996.5 4% 1,023.5

? REVENUES: FOURTH QUARTER

€ million 4th quarter

2017

unaudited 4th quarter

2016

recalculated* Change 4th quarter

2016

restated** Shuttle Services 140.1 135.4 4% 135.4 Railway Network 73.1 69.3 5% 69.8 Other revenues 6.1 3.1 97% 3.2 Sub-total Fixed Link 219.3 207.8 6% 208.4 Europorte 30.3 29.2 3% 29.3 Revenues 249.6 237.0 5% 237.7 Average exchange rate for 2017: £1=€1.14 Average exchange rate for 2016: £1=€1.216

The Group's consolidated revenues grew to €1.033 billion, an increase of 4% at a constant exchange rate. Getlink continues its growth momentum, after increases of 4% in both 2015 and 2016, and in 2017 has reached a record level of revenues. This is the eighth consecutive year of revenue growth at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

A. Channel Tunnel Fixed Link Concession

At €914.5 million, revenue for the Fixed Link increased by 4% in 2017.

Revenue from Shuttle Services increased by 3% to €604.1 million compared to 2016 through increased yields.

Revenue from the Railway Network increased by 4% thanks to the good levels of Eurostar traffic.

B. Rail freight operators: Europorte and its subsidiaries

Europorte's revenue increased by 2%, mainly due to additional activity of major customers in the automobile, chemicals and cereals sectors and to the startup of new traffic for customers such as Lhoist Castine and Lafarge.

? FIXED LINK TRAFFIC: FULL YEAR

2017 2016 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 1,637,280 1,641,638 0% Passenger Shuttles Cars 2,595,247 2,610,242 -1% Coaches 51,229 53,623 -4% High speed trains ² Eurostar passengers 10,300,622 10,011,337 3% Rail freight trains 3 Tonnes 1,219,364 1,041,294 17% Trains 2,012 1,797 12%

? FIXED LINK TRAFFIC: FOURTH QUARTER

Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 411,337 411,582 0% Passenger Shuttles Cars 561,790 565,144 -1% Coaches 12,271 13,566 -10% High speed trains ² Eurostar passengers 2,568,246 2,462,852 4% Rail freight trains 3 Tonnes 309,730 275,076 13% Trains 482 470 3% 1 Includes motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and camper vans. 2 Only passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are included in this table, excluding those who travel between

Paris-Calais and Brussels-Lille. 3 Rail freight services by train operators (DB Schenker on behalf of BRB, the SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight and

Europorte) using the Tunnel.

The advantages of the Channel Tunnel, security, reliability, speed, frequency and respect for the environment are still widely appreciated by our customers. The proof is the more than 20 million passengers carried this year.

A. Shuttles Services

Truck Shuttles : The Truck Shuttle business saw stable volumes for the year, only 4,000 vehicles short of the record set in 2016, and this despite the bad weather at the start of the year in southern Europe which significantly impacted traffic. Le Shuttle Freight has confirmed its position as the leading player in the market with a 39.1% market share for the year.

: The Truck Shuttle business saw stable volumes for the year, only 4,000 vehicles short of the record set in 2016, and this despite the bad weather at the start of the year in southern Europe which significantly impacted traffic. Le Shuttle Freight has confirmed its position as the leading player in the market with a 39.1% market share for the year. Le Shuttle Passenger: Car traffic fell slightly, by -0.6%, to almost 2.6 million vehicles. Le Shuttle's car market share was stable at 54.9% in 2017.

B. Railway Network

High speed trains: After two years impacted by terrorist attacks, Eurostar recorded an increase in traffic for the year 2017 and, importantly, a new traffic record for the month of December (+1.6% vs December 2016). The upcoming launch of services between London and Amsterdam bodes well for the growth of this traffic through the Tunnel.

After two years impacted by terrorist attacks, Eurostar recorded an increase in traffic for the year 2017 and, importantly, a new traffic record for the month of December (+1.6% vs December 2016). The upcoming launch of services between London and Amsterdam bodes well for the growth of this traffic through the Tunnel. Cross-Channel rail freight saw a significant increase (+12%) in 2017 through the policy of supporting the re-introduction of routes.

The Group's full year results will be published on Wednesday 21st February prior to the opening of trading.

