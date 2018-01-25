Klövern AB (publ): Klövern AB: Klövern issues bonds of SEK 1,500 million

Klövern AB (publ) has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds in the total amount of SEK 1,500 million under a framework amount of SEK 2,500 million. The bonds have a tenor of approximately three years and a floating interest rate of three-months STIBOR + 350 basis points with final maturity in February 2021. The issue proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and Klövern will apply for the new bonds to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Corporate Bond List.

Danske Bank, Nordea and Swedbank have acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the new bond issue. MAQS Advokatbyrå has been legal adviser.

For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them efficient premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se/).

