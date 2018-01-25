

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income, on non-IFRS basis, was 56.7 million euros, down 7 percent from 61.1 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT, on IFRS basis, was up 10 percent to 82.7 million euros from 75.1 million euros last year.



Non IFRS EBITA grew 9 percent to 98.4 million euros from 90.2 million a year ago. The company's operating profit margin rose accordingly to 36.7 percent from 34.2 percent.



Total revenue grew 7 percent to 268.4 million euros from prior year's 263.9 million euros. Software AG's license revenue was also up 14 percent at 115.3 million euros.



At 103.7 million euros, maintenance revenue was up 2 percent year-on-year.



The company said it reported the most successful quarter in its history for its growth engine Digital Business Platform. Both license and maintenance revenues reached all-time quarterly highs.



Based on its 2017 financial results and its current business performance, Software AG expects revenue growth in 2018 in the Digital Business Platform, excluding IoT/Cloud, of between +3 and +7 percent net of currency.



Based on the high demand for Software AG solutions in the IoT and Industry 4.0 markets in particular, the company anticipates IoT/Cloud revenue to increase by +70 to +100 net of currency.



Software AG expects an operating earnings margin, non-IFRS EBITA, between 30 and 32 percent as well as an earnings per share improvement of between 5 and 15 percent for fiscal 2018.



