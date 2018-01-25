First Announcement Of World Premiere Musical - Scott Sanders Productions Presents TOOTSIE

Starring Tony Award Nominee SANTINO FONTANA as Michael Dorsey (...and as Dorothy Michaels)

Coming to Broadway Spring 2019

Pre-Broadway Engagement at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theater September 11- October 14

Music and Lyrics by DAVID YAZBEK, Book by ROBERT HORN, Choreography by DENIS JONES, Directed by SCOTT ELLIS

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Sanders Productions announced today that the world premiere of the new comedy musical, TOOTSIE, will play a pre-Broadway engagement this fall at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) from September 11 - October 14. TOOTSIE will come to Broadway in spring 2019.

TOOTSIE will star Tony Award nominee SANTINO FONTANA as struggling actor Michael Dorsey. Santino is well known to TV audiences for his role as Greg on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." His many Broadway credits include his Tony-nominated performance in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Billy Elliot, Sunday in the Park with George, and Brighton Beach Memoirs.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award nominee David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and musical direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). TOOTSIE will be directed by seven-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

The Tony Award-winning design team for TOOTSIE includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting design by Donald Holder, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

Additional casting and creative team members will be announced at a later date.

TOOTSIEis based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture.

For more information visit: TootsieMusical.com.

