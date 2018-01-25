QuEST Global Positioned in Winner's Circle in HfS Aerospace Engineering Services Blueprint

SINGAPORE, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

QuEST Global, a pure-play global engineering services & solutions provider, announced that it has been positioned in the Winner's Circle of the inaugural Aerospace Engineering Services Blueprint. The report published by HfS Research, a leading analyst firm, provides a market overview and evaluation of the leading service providers in the Aerospace & Defence engineering services market.

The report evaluated the service providers based on their expertise in new product development, product sustenance manufacturing, support testing & certifications, MRO/ aftermarket services, and software implementation across aero structures, aero engine, aero systems, avionics, and interiors. The service providers were evaluated based on the feedback from their customers, innovation, execution and market share. The blueprint commended QuEST Global's expertise to provide innovative solutions in aero engine and aero structures, capability in defence sector, presence in India, account management and geographic delivery mix.

Commenting on the achievement, Raman Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Head of New Business Development, QuEST Global said, "This recognition for QuEST Global comes in at a time when the Aerospace & Defence industry is undergoing a tremendous change influenced by digital technologies. This achievement is a recognition to our commitment in providing innovative engineering solutions to our customers in Aerospace & Defence sector. With our unique Local-Global delivery model, we are committed to drive transformational outcomes for our customers in the digital era."

"QuEST Global is in the Winner's Circle of our inaugural Aerospace Engineering Services Blueprint because of its strong aero engine and aero structure capabilities across engineering services value chain," said Pareekh Jain, Senior Vice President, HfS Research. "QuEST Global's strong domain skills, depth of client engagements and marquee customer list have provided an edge over the other companies."

About QuEST Global:

QuEST Global is a focused global engineering solutions provider with a proven track record of serving the product development & production engineering needs of high technology companies. A pioneer in global engineering services, QuEST is a trusted, strategic and long term partner for many Fortune 500 companies in the Aero Engines, Aerospace & Defence, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Power, Medical Devices and other High-tech industries. The company offers mechanical, electrical, electronics, embedded, engineering software, engineering analytics, manufacturing engineering and supply chain transformative solutions across the complete engineering lifecycle.