F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Net Asset Value

To: Company Announcements

Date:25 January 2018

Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Net Asset Value



Net Asset Value

The unaudited net asset value per share of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited ("FCRE') as at 31 December 2017 was 104.9 pence. This represents an increase of 2.1 per cent from the net asset value per share as at 30 September 2017 of 102.7 pence and a NAV total return for the quarter of 3.4 per cent.

The net asset value is based on the external valuation of the Group's property portfolio prepared by Cushman & Wakefield.

The net asset value is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The net asset value includes all income to 31 December 2017 and is calculated after deduction of all dividends paid prior to that date. It does not include a provision for the dividend for the quarter to 31 December 2017, which is expected to be paid in March 2018.

Share Price

The share price was 103.3 pence per share at 31 December 2017, which represented a discount of 1.5 per cent to the NAV per share announced above. The share price total return for the quarter was -1.4 per cent.

Breakdown of NAV movement

Set out below is a breakdown of the change to the unaudited net asset value per share calculated under IFRS over the period from 30 September 2017 to 31 December 2017.

Pence

per

share % of

opening

NAV Net asset value per share as at 30 September 2017 102.7 Unrealised movement in valuation of property portfolio (including the effect of gearing) 2.2 2.1* Net asset value per share as at 31 December 2017 104.9 2.1

* The un-geared increase in the valuation of the property portfolio over the quarter to 31 December 2017 was 1.5%.

The net gearing as at 31 December 2017 was 28.2%#

# Bank debt (less net current assets) divided by fair value of investment properties





Portfolio Analysis £m % of

portfolio as

at 31

December

2017 % capital

value

movement

in quarter Offices 92.4 26.3 0.9 West End 28.2 8.0 1.8 South East 33.8 9.6 0.1 Rest of UK 30.4 8.7 1.0 Retail 61.8 17.6 (0.1) West End 8.5 2.4 0.6 Rest of London 3.9 1.1 - South East 18.3 5.2 1.0 Rest of UK 31.1 8.9 (1.0) Industrial 122.6 35.0 3.6 South East 122.6 35.0 3.6 Retail Warehouse 73.9 21.1 0.4 Rest of London 9.1 2.6 - Rest of UK 64.8 18.5 0.4 Total Property 350.7 100.0 1.5



Property Purchases and Sales

During the quarter, IRP Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of FCRE, sold 100A Princes Street, Edinburgh for £3,350,000 which compared with its valuation of £3,300,000 as at 30 September 2017.

There were no other purchases or sales in the quarter.





Summary Balance Sheet

£m Pence per share % of Net Assets Property Portfolio per Valuation Report 350.7 145.7 138.9 Adjustment for lease incentives (4.3)

(1.8)

(1.7) Fair Value of Property Portfolio 346.4 143.9 137.2 Cash 9.6 4.0 3.8 Trade and other receivables 5.2 2.2 2.1 Trade and other payables (6.5) (2.7) (2.6) Interest-bearing loans (102.2) (42.5) (40.5) Net Assets at 31 December 2017 252.5 104.9 100.0



The property portfolio will next be valued by an external valuer during March 2018 and the net asset value per share as at 31 March 2018 will be announced in April 2018.

This announcement contains inside information.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051



Peter Lowe

Scott Macrae

F&C Investment Business Ltd

Tel: 0207 628 8000

Fax: 0131 225 2375