Donnerstag, 25.01.2018

WKN: A0D9KS ISIN: GB00B03CJS30 
25.01.2018 | 08:01
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Board Changes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

25 January 2018

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc ('Europa' or 'the Company')

Board Changes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the UK and Ireland focused exploration, development and production company, is pleased to announce the following changes to the Board effective from 25 January 2018. Mr Simon Oddie replaces Non-Executive Chairman Colin Bousfield, who is stepping down from the Board. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Brian O'Cathain as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr Oddie has over 40 years of experience as a petroleum engineer, technical consultant, manager and investment adviser in the upstream oil and gas sector. He has worked with Schlumberger, ERC Energy Resource Consultants, Enterprise Oil and Gemini Oil and Gas Advisors LLP during which time he has gained extensive experience in technical, senior management and finance functions. Mr Oddie was CEO of Enterprise Italy and architect of the Gemini Oil and Gas royalty funds. He has a proven track record in initiating and executing value accretive transactions in the oil and gas industry and in working closely with investors. Mr Oddie completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, holds an MSc. in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College London and a BSc (First Class) in Electronics from Manchester University.

Mr O'Cathain is a geologist and petroleum engineer with over thirty years' experience in senior technical and commercial roles in upstream oil and gas exploration and production companies, including Shell International, Enterprise Oil and Tullow Oil. He has experience in working in West Africa, North Africa, onshore Europe and the North Sea. He was the Chief Executive of Petroceltic International plc from 2007 to 2016. During this period Petroceltic discovered the Ain Tsila gas condensate field in Algeria, and concluded a nil-premium merger with Melrose Energy. Prior to this he served as Chief Executive of Afren plc from 2005 to 2007. He served as the Managing Director of Enterprise Oil Ireland at the sanction of the Corrib Gas Field development. Mr O'Cathain holds a first-class honours degree in Geology from the University of Bristol.

Europa's CEO, Hugh Mackay, said: "I am delighted to welcome Simon and Brian to the Board. They each bring substantial and relevant experience of upstream exploration and production along with first class technical and commercial expertise. As a result, their respective appointments neatly complement the existing Board's collective skillset. We are focused on our corporate performance and I am confident they will both play a key role in achieving future success for the Company. We have an industry-leading high-impact exploration portfolio offshore Ireland, we have a full cycle exploration and production portfolio onshore UK and we are actively pursuing new venture opportunities. Our objective is to create value for our investors.

"I have very much enjoyed working with Colin over these last four years and thank him for the substantial contribution he has made to Europa during this time. I am sad to see him go, however I have every confidence that he will remain one of Europa's most vociferous supporters. I wish him every success in his future endeavours.'

Europa's outgoing Chairman, Colin Bousfield, said: "It has been a privilege to be associated with Europa and I would like to thank shareholders, employees and fellow board members for their support over the years.'

* * ENDS * *

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

Hugh MackayEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Phil GreenhalghEuropa+ 44 (0) 20 7224 3770
Matt GoodefinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Simon HicksfinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Emily MorrisfinnCap Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7220 0500
Frank BuhagiarSt Brides Partners Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Susie GeliherSt Brides Partners Ltd+ 44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

In 2017 Europa produced 113 boepd. Its highly prospective exploration projects include the Wressle development in the UK and seven licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective and indicative resources of 4.7 billion barrels oil equivalent and 1.5 tcf gas across all seven licences.

Disclosures required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies

The following information regarding the appointment of Simon George Oddie, aged 64, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and/or partnerships:Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):
  • Milclif Energy Limited
  • Little Milton Village Shop Limited
  • EFI Advisors
  • Gemini Oil & Gas Advisors LLP
  • 43-45 Blenheim Crescent Limited

Mr Oddie does not hold any ordinary shares of 1 pence in the Company ("Ordinary Shares'). Mr Oddie was today issued 1,200,000 options over ordinary shares in the Company ("Options'). The Options are valid until 24 January 2028 and have an exercise price of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share and can be exercised on the condition that the closing average mid-market price of an Ordinary Share exceeds 10 pence per Ordinary Share for 30 consecutive trading days.

The following information regarding the appointment of Brian John O'Cathain, aged 58, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and/or partnerships:Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):
  • Eland Oil & Gas plc
  • Black Mountain Consulting Limited
  • Abbeyville Property Limited
  • Annapurna Oil Limited
  • BOC Upstream Consultants Limited
  • Petroceltic plc
  • Petroceltic South Disouq Limited
  • Petroceltic South Idku Limited
  • Petroceltic Turkey Limited
  • Petroceltic Company of Egypt
  • Petroceltic El Mansoura Company
  • Petroceltic Qantara Company
  • Petroceltic S E El Mansoura Company
  • Petroceltic Energy Limited
  • Petroceltic Bulgaria Inc
  • Melrose Mediterranean Limited
  • Petroceltic Greece Limited
  • Petroceltic Resources plc
  • Petroceltic Italia S.r.l
  • Petroceltic North Thekah Limited
  • Petroceltic Ain Tsila Limited
  • Petroceltic Isarene-2 Limited
  • Petroceltic Kurdistan Limited
  • Petroceltic Illizi Limited
  • Petroceltic African Holdings Limited
  • Petroceltic Ksar Hadada Limited
  • Petroceltic Isarene Limited
  • Petroceltic Investments Limited
  • Petroceltic Reserve Limited
  • Petroceltic Erris Limited
  • Petroceltic International plc
  • R-Space Gallery CIC
  • Petroceltic Resources Limited
  • Petroceltic Holdings Limited

Mr O'Cathain does not hold any Ordinary Shares in the Company. Mr O'Cathain was today issued 1,200,000 Options. The Options are valid until 24 January 2028 and have an exercise price of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share and can be exercised on the condition that the closing average mid-market price of an Ordinary Share exceeds 10 pence per Ordinary Share for 30 consecutive trading days.

There are no further disclosures required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.


© 2018 PR Newswire