

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar lost ground against its major opponents in late Asian deals on Thursday.



The greenback that closed Wednesday's deals at 1.2407 against the euro slipped to more than a 3-year low of 1.2459.



The greenback dropped to a 1-1/2-year low of 1.4329 against the pound and a 2-1/2-year low of 0.9391 versus the franc from yesterday's closing values of 1.4235 and 0.9448, respectively.



The greenback fell to a 4-month low of 1.2293 against the loonie, 4-1/2-month low of 0.8119 against the aussie and more than a 4-month low of 108.74 against the yen, compared to yesterday's closing values of 1.2346, 0.8062 and 109.22, respectively.



If the greenback falls further, it may find support around 105.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the franc, 1.27 against the euro, 1.44 against the pound, 0.83 against the aussie and 1.21 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX