

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's GfK consumer confidence data is due. The forward-looking sentiment index is forecast to remain unchanged at 10.8 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro advanced against the greenback, it eased against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 135.54 against the yen, 1.2429 against the greenback, 1.1715 against the franc and 0.8700 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX