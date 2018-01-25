sprite-preloader
Stora Enso's Items Affecting Comparability in Q4 2017

Stora Enso Oyj Investor News

PR Newswire

HELSINKI, Jan. 25, 2018

HELSINKI, Jan. 25,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will record items affecting comparability (IAC) with a negative total impact of approximately EUR 29 million on its operating profit and a positive impact of approximately EUR 4 million on income tax in the fourth quarter of 2017. The IAC relate mainly to the disposal of Puumerkki, a specialised wholesaler of wooden building materials, and environmental provisions in various locations.

Allocation of the IAC between segments

EUR million


Consumer Board

1

Packaging Solutions

0

Biomaterials

0

Wood Products

-9

Paper

-4

Other

-17

IAC on Operating Profit

-29

IAC on income tax

4

IAC on Net Profit for the Period

-25

Stora Enso's Q4 and full year 2017 results will be published on 9 February 2018.

Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper on global markets. Our aim is to replace fossil-based materials by innovating and developing new products and services based on wood and other renewable materials. We employ some 25000 people in more than 35 countries, and our sales in 2016 were EUR 9.8 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

CONTACT:

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen-Sainio
SVP, Investor Relations
Tel. +358-40-763-8767

