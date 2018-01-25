

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported a 5% increase in total production on a copper equivalent basis for 2017. The Group said this was achieved despite actions taken to remove higher cost volumes in platinum and metallurgical coal, which resulted in a 2% decrease in fourth-quarter 2017 copper equivalent production compared to prior year.



Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: 'The 5% increase for the full year reflects our ongoing focus on productivity and was achieved despite the removal of unprofitable and higher cost platinum and metallurgical coal volumes, consistent with our disciplined, value-led approach to production. The ramp-up of Gahcho Kué and Grosvenor mines made positive contributions to our production profile in 2017, and a strong performance from Sishen resulted in an 8% increase in production from Kumba Iron Ore.'



